BRIEF-Golar Power Reaches Financial Closing On 1.5Gw Sergipe Power Project

April 19 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Ltd:

* GOLAR POWER REACHES FINANCIAL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT

* GOLAR LNG LTD - CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BILLION UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE

* GOLAR LNG LTD - TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BILLION

* GOLAR LNG LTD - POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MILLION AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH