BRIEF-Gold By Gold FY Operating Result Turns To Profit Of 0.5 Million Euros

April 28 (Reuters) - GOLD BY GOLD SA:

* ANNUAL RESULTS 2019

* FY REVENUE EUR 10.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 206,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 49,000 YEAR AGO

* END-FY NET CASH SURPLUS OF €3.7 MILLION, COMPARED WITH €2.8 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

* DIVIDEND OF € 0.04 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019, IDENTICAL TO THAT OF 2018 AND 2017

* IN MARCH 2020, THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC FROZE THE GROUP’S ACTIVITY

* IN MARCH 2020, THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC FROZE THE GROUP'S ACTIVITY

* HOPES THAT SITUATION LINKED TO HEALTH SITUATION WILL BE RELEASED FROM MAY 2020