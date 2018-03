March 29 (Reuters) - Gold Fields Ltd:

* ‍ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE​

* ‍AGM IS A MULTI-DEPOSIT COMPLEX, WITH TWO MAIN DEPOSITS, NKRAN AND ESAASE, AND NINE KNOWN SATELLITE DEPOSITS​

* ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION COMPRISES AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF US$165M ON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION AND A DEFERRED PAYMENT OF US$20M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)