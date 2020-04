BRIEF-Gold Fields Sees 2020 AISC To Be Between $920/Oz & $940/Oz

April 23 (Reuters) - Gold Fields Ltd:

* JSE: GFI - OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* GOLD FIELDS LTD - GOT OFF TO A SOLID OPERATIONAL START IN Q1 2020, WITH ALL REGIONS TRACKING ANNUAL GUIDANCE

* GOLD FIELDS LTD - DURING QUARTER, GOLD FIELDS RECORDED NO FATAL ACCIDENT AT ITS OPERATIONS COMPARED WITH ONE FATALITY FOR 2019 FULL YEAR.

* GOLD FIELDS LTD - EXPECT TO HAVE 50-60% OF WORKFORCE ON SITE IN MAY, INCREASING TO 80% IN JUNE AND A RETURN TO FULL CAPACITY BY END-JUNE 2020.

* GOLD FIELDS LTD - GROUP IS IN A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION WITH SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED DEBT COMPARED TO PRIOR PERIODS

* GOLD FIELDS LTD - BUOYANT GOLD PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO ENHANCE EARNINGS POTENTIAL OF GROUP.

* GOLD FIELDS - ATTRIBUTABLE EQUIVALENT GOLD PRODUCTION FOR 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 2.200MOZ-2.250MOZ (PREVIOUS GUIDANCE: 2.275MOZ - 2.315MOZ)

* GOLD FIELDS - 2020 COST GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED, AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $920/OZ & $940/OZ AND AIC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $1,035/OZ AND $1,055/OZ

* GOLD FIELDS LTD - FURTHER COVID-19 RELATED DISRUPTIONS INCREASES RISK TO GROUP GUIDANCE.