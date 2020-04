April 8 (Reuters) - Gold Mountain Ltd:

* SCALES DOWN LEVEL OF EXPLORATION BEING UNDERTAKEN ON ITS WABAG PROJECT IN PNG

* WILL REDUCE ALL DISCRETIONARY EXPENDITURES AND SERVICES OF ASSOCIATED PERSONNEL

* SCALES DOWN WABAG PROJECT WORK TO COMPLY WITH PNG GOVERNMENT’S RESTRICTIONS AMID COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)