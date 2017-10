July 21 (Reuters) - Gold Reserve Inc

* Gold Reserve issues notice of full redemption of outstanding notes

* To redeem in full on Aug 10, all of remaining 11% senior secured convertible notes due 2018, 11% senior secured interest notes due 2018

* Receipt of first installment payment of $29.5 million pursuant to terms of settlement agreement between co, Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: