BRIEF-Gold Reserve provides September Venezuela update

* Gold Reserve provides September Venezuela update
* Gold Reserve says new offices in Caracas and Puerto Ordaz are expected to be established in coming weeks, as well as initial facilities at project site
* Gold Reserve Inc says onsite malaria abatement and treatment programs are continuing and are expected to be intensified in coming months
* Gold Reserve Inc says reported Q2 2017 after-tax profit of US$0.55 per share
* Gold Reserve says received scheduled September installment of $29.5 million from Venezuela pursuant to Settlement Agreement between company and Venezuela
* Gold reserve Inc - Siembra Minera expects to host project meetings in Caracas and Puerto Ordaz as well as in Bolivar state, in coming weeks