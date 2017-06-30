FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Gold Reserve says Venezuela agreed to pay gold reserve a total of about $1,037 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Gold Reserve says Venezuela agreed to pay gold reserve a total of about $1,037 mln

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Gold Reserve Inc

* Gold Reserve provides venezuela update

* Gold Reserve Inc - is providing an update to previously announced third amendment of settlement agreement with venezuela

* Gold Reserve Inc - under terms of settlement agreement, venezuela has agreed to pay gold reserve a total of approximately us $1,037 million

* Gold Reserve has received an initial installment of us $40 million under settlement agreement

* Gold Reserve Inc - venezuela will place venezuelan financial instruments with a face value of us $350 million in trust as collateral for future payments

* Gold Reserve Inc - venezuela will place venezuelan financial instruments with a face value of us $350 million in trust as collateral for future payments

* Gold Reserve Inc - final payment of us $285 million is scheduled to be paid on or before june 10, 2019

* Gold Reserve- is scheduled to receive 20 monthly payments of $29.5 million, 3 monthly payments of $40.8 million on or before 10th day of each month starting on july 10

* Gold Reserve Inc - payment comprised of about $797 million to satisfy arbitral icsid award granted in favor of company

* Gold Reserve Inc - venezuela has agreed to permanently withdraw all legal proceedings seeking annulment

* Gold Reserve Inc - payment also comprised of us $240 million for company's technical mining data related to brisas property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.