April 16 (Reuters) - Gold Resource Corp:

* REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION OF 6,647 GOLD OUNCES AND 425,884 SILVER OUNCES MAINTAINING 2018 ANNUAL OUTLOOK

* COMPANY MAINTAINS ITS 2018 ANNUAL OUTLOOK OF 27,000 GOLD OUNCES AND 1,700,000 SILVER OUNCES, PLUS OR MINUS 10%

* MAINTAINS 2018 ANNUAL OUTLOOK OF 27,000 GOLD OUNCES AND 1,700,000 SILVER OUNCES, PLUS OR MINUS 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)