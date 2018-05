May 15 (Reuters) - Gold Resource Corp:

* GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION RECEIVES FINAL PERMIT AND BOARD APPROVAL FOR ISABELLA PEARL GOLD PROJECT, MINERAL COUNTY, NEVADA

* GOLD RESOURCE -PLAN OF OPERATION FOR ISABELLA PEARL GOLD PROJECT APPROVED BY BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT, NEVADA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)