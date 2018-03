March 8 (Reuters) - Gold Resource Corp:

* GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION REPORTS 2017 NET INCOME OF $4.2 MILLION, OR $0.07 PER SHARE; PROVIDES 2018 PRODUCTION OUTLOOK

* GOLD RESOURCE CORP - ‍2018 PRECIOUS METAL OUTLOOK TARGETS 27,000 OUNCES GOLD AND 1,700,000 OUNCES SILVER PLUS OR MINUS 10 PERCENT​