April 3 (Reuters) - Gold Resource Corp:

* GOLD RESOURCE CORP SAYS ENTERED INTO AN AT THE MARKET OFFERING AGREEMENT WITH W.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO LLC AS THE AGENT - SEC FILING

* AS PER ATM OFFERING, AGENT WILL ACT AS CO'S SALES AGENT FOR OFFER & SALE OF SHARES OF CO'S STOCK WITH GROSS SALES PRICE OF UP TO $75 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2q2baaw Further company coverage: