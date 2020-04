April 21 (Reuters) - Gold Road Resources Ltd:

* GOLD ROAD RESOURCES-ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD SALES TOTALLED 31,700 OUNCES AT AVERAGE PRICE OF A$2,001 PER OUNCE DURING QUARTER

* GOLD ROAD RESOURCES-COVID-19 PRESENTS RISKS THAT MAY RESULT IN DOWNGRADE OR WITHDRAWAL OF GUIDANCE IN FUTURE

* GOLD ROAD RESOURCES-REMAINS SOME UNCERTAINTY & RISK TO POTENTIAL IMPACTS ON GRUYERE OPERATION & EXPLORATION PROGRAMMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: