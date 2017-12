Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gold Tat Group International Ltd :

* ‍MA CHAO APPOINTED AS CHAIRPERSON OF BOARD​

* ‍SO LOI FAT, CHEN DONGQUAN AND SU MINZHI WILL RETIRE AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CO​

* ‍SO LOI FAT RELINQUISHED HIS POSITION AS CHAIRPERSON​