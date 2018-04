April 12 (Reuters) - Goldbach Group AG:

* 6,098,790 SHARES OF GOLDBACH GROUP TENDERED TO TAMEDIA BY END OF STATUTORY GRACE PERIOD ON 11 APRIL

* THIS REPRESENTS 96.90 PERCENT OF MAXIMUM NUMBER OF 6'293'876 GOLDBACH SHARES THAT ARE SUBJECT TO OFFER Source text - bit.ly/2EF7lgS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)