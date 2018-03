March 26 (Reuters) - GOLDBACH GROUP AG:

* DEFINITIVE INTERIM RESULT REGARDING THE GOLDBACH ACQUISITION‍​

* TOTAL OF 5,631,725 SHARES OF GOLDBACH TENDERED TO TAMEDIA BY END OF OFFER PERIOD ON 20 MARCH 2018

* CLOSE TO 90 PERCENT OF THE SHARES HAVE ALREADY BEEN TENDERED TO TAMEDIA