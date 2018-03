March 21 (Reuters) - GOLDBACH GROUP AG:

* PROVISIONAL INTERIM RESULT REGARDING TAMEDIA’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR THE GOLDBACH GROUP

* ‍BY END OF OFFER PERIOD A TOTAL OF 89.48% OF SHARES WERE TENDERED TO TAMEDIA​

* ‍OFFER IS THEREFORE LIKELY TO BE ACCEPTED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)