Sept 19 (Reuters) - GOLDBACH GROUP AG:

* NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GOLDBACH GROUP ANNOUNCED DELISTING OF GOLDBACH SHARES TRADED ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

* SAYS DELISTING IN CONNECTION WITH TAKEOVER OF GOLDBACH BY TAMEDIA

* DELISTING TO HAVE EFFECT IN FIRST QUARTER 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)