April 25 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc:

* GOLDCORP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 590,000 OUNCES AT ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS OF $810 PER OUNCE

* FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION

* QTRLY GOLD SALES 585,000 OUNCES VERSUS 646,000 OUNCES

* BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019

* PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MILLION OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK