Nov 27 (Reuters) - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd:

* GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES - ‍ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH LDC (CHINA) TRADING CO LTD

* GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES -LDC TO SELL ITS ENTIRE EQUITY INTERESTS IN SINARMAS NATURAL RESOURCES FOODSTUFF TECHNOLOGY FOR US$111 MILLION​