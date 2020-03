BRIEF-Golden Eagle Retail FY Rev Down 6.4%

March 31 (Reuters) - Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd :

* PROPOSED FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB0.231 PER SHARE

* IN 2020, FAIR VALUE OF GROUP’S INVESTMENT PROPERTIES & FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE MAY SEE FLUCTUATIONS DUE TO COVID-19

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.19 BILLION VERSUS RMB897.9 MILLION

* REVENUE, CASH FLOWS & PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2019 DUE TO COVID-19

* IN EARLY 2020, CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AFFECTED OFFLINE BUSINESS DEEPLY

* INVESTMENT PROPERTIES & FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE MAY BE SUBJECT TO FLUCTUATIONS DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK