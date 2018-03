BRIEF-Golden Entertainment Reports Q4 Loss Per Share of $0.53

March 15 (Reuters) - Golden Entertainment Inc:

* GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS RECORD 2017 FOURTH QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $184.3 MILLION, NET LOSS OF $13.4 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $29.0 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q4 REVENUE $184.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $150 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PLANNING APPROXIMATELY $48 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL CAPITAL SPENDING ACROSS BALANCE OF ITS PLATFORM IN 2018

* GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT - EXPECTS THAT TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 AND IN FUTURE PERIODS WILL BE FUNDED BY OPERATING CASH FLOW