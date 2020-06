BRIEF-Golden Meditech Announces Proposal For Privatisation Of Co By Meditech Global Group

June 17 (Reuters) - Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd:

* GOLDEN MEDITECH ANNOUNCES PROPOSAL FOR PRIVATISATION OF CO BY MEDITECH GLOBAL GROUP

* SCHEME SHAREHOLDER ENTITLED TO RECEIVE HK$0.88 IN CASH PER SHARE

* CASH REQUIRED FOR CANCELLING DISINTERESTED SCHEME SHARES ABOUT HK$424.8 MILLION

* MEDITECH GLOBAL GROUP ENTERED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH BIO GARDEN INC., CHINA IN SHINE INVESTMENT LTD

* MEDITECH GLOBAL GROUP TO SUBSCRIBE FOR US$55 MILLION WORTH OF SHARES UNDER 2ND TRANCHE SUBSCRIPTION

* TO APPLY TO STOCK EXCHANGE TO WITHDRAW LISTING OF SHARES AFTER SCHEME BECOMES EFFECTIVE