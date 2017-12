Dec 11 (Reuters) - Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT GM K.K. TO ACQUIRE, AND ASA TO SELL TO GM K.K. 50% OF EQUITY INTEREST IN ASA, AT CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT HK$29.2 MILLION

* MAGNUM OPUS TO BUY FROM ASA GLOBAL REMAINING 50 PERCENT EQUITY INTEREST IN ASA FOR HK$29.2 MILLION