May 9 (Reuters) - Golden Minerals Co:

* GOLDEN MINERALS ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND, LLC

* GOLDEN MINERALS CO - LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND, LLC HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE $1.3 MILLION OF COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK AT $0.41 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: