Sept 13 (Reuters) - Golden Nugget Inc

* Announces pricing of $1.415 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes and senior subordinated notes

* Offering comprises of $745 million of additional 6.750 pct senior notes due 2024 and $670 million of 8.750 pct senior subordinated notes due 2025​

* ‍Immediately prior to completion of offering, Golden Nugget will complete a reorganization​