May 10 (Reuters) - Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd:

* GOLDEN QUEEN ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION OF 58,024 OUNCES

* GOLD SOLD IN Q1 TOTALED 6,529 OUNCES AT AN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE OF $1,330 PER OUNCE

* SILVER SOLD IN Q1 TOTALED 53,612 OUNCES AT AN AVERAGE REALIZED SILVER PRICE OF $16.70 PER OUNCE

* QTRLY REVENUE $9.6 MILLION VERSUS $14.8 MILLION