Nov 14 (Reuters) - Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd

* Golden Queen announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - ‍attributable net loss for q3 is $0.02 per share​

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - third quarter gold production of 12,275 ounces‍​

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - qtrly revenue $16.5 million versus $13.5 million