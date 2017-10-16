FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Golden Queen Q3 preliminary production of gold 12,275 ounces & silver 48,631 ounces​
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2017 / 1:43 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Golden Queen Q3 preliminary production of gold 12,275 ounces & silver 48,631 ounces​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd:

* Golden Queen announces preliminary operating results for the third quarter of 2017

* Golden Queen Mining - ‍currently engaged in a process to explore, review and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives​

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - Q3 preliminary production was 12,275 ounces of gold and 48,631 ounces of silver​

* Golden Queen Mining- ‍during period of development of east pit, it is expected that gold production will be lower than plan​

* Golden Queen Mining - ‍east pit will provide majority of anticipated ore production for at least next three years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.