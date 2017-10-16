BRIEF-Golden Queen Q3 preliminary production of gold 12,275 ounces & silver 48,631 ounces​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd:

* Golden Queen announces preliminary operating results for the third quarter of 2017

* Golden Queen Mining - ‍currently engaged in a process to explore, review and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives​

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - Q3 preliminary production was 12,275 ounces of gold and 48,631 ounces of silver​

* Golden Queen Mining- ‍during period of development of east pit, it is expected that gold production will be lower than plan​

* Golden Queen Mining - ‍east pit will provide majority of anticipated ore production for at least next three years​