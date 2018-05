BRIEF-Golden Reign And Marlin Gold Enter Into Non-Binding LoI To Combine Businesses

May 15 (Reuters) - Golden Reign Resources Ltd:

* GOLDEN REIGN AND MARLIN GOLD ENTER INTO NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT TO COMBINE BUSINESSES

* GOLDEN REIGN RESOURCES LTD - CO PLANS TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF MARLIN (FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF MARLIN REORGANIZATION ) BY WAY OF PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

* GOLDEN REIGN - UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION IT IS EXPECTED THAT CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS & OPTION HOLDERS OF MARLIN WILL OWN ABOUT 45% OF SHARES OF CO

* GOLDEN REIGN - UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION CURRENT NON-MARLIN GOLDEN REIGN SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 55% OF SHARES OF CO

* GOLDEN REIGN - NAME OF PARENT CO TO BE CHANGED FROM GOLDEN REIGN TO “MAKO MINING CORP.” OR SUCH OTHER NAME AS MAY BE MUTUALLY DETERMINED BY CO, MARLIN

* GOLDEN REIGN - KEVIN BULLOCK EXPECTED TO CONTINUE AS CEO OF CO RESULTING FROM BUSINESS COMBINATION OF GOLDEN REIGN, MARLIN

* GOLDEN REIGN RESOURCES LTD - BOARD OF NEWLY NAMED CO EXPECTED TO BE COMPRISED OF 7 MEMBERS