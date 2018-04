BRIEF-Golden Star Reports Production Results For First Quarter Of 2018

April 11 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd:

* GOLDEN STAR REPORTS PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* 57,616 OUNCES OF GOLD PRODUCTION IN Q1 OF 2018

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* AVERAGE MINING RATE ACHIEVED OF 2,400 TONNES PER DAY (“TPD”) IN Q1 OF 2018

* AT PRESTEA UNDERGROUND, EXPECT THAT BY MIDDLE OF Q2 PRODUCTION WILL HAVE BEGUN TO RAMP UP

* EXPECTS PRESTEA UNDERGROUND’S PERFORMANCE TO “STRENGTHEN SIGNIFICANTLY” DURING Q2 OF 2018

* SEVERANCE PAYMENTS RELATING TO WASSA MAIN PIT WORKFORCE ARE LARGELY COMPLETE

* AVERAGE MINING RATE OF 2,600 TPD DURING MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: