BRIEF-Golden Star Resources qtrly revenue $87.8 million

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd

* Golden Star reports third quarter 2017 results

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - ‍64% increase in gold production to 73,827 ounces in Q3 of 2017 compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - qtrly revenue $87.8 million versus $55.5 mln‍​

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - ‍​net income attributable to Golden Star shareholders in the third quarter of 2017 of $12.1 million or $0.03 per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S