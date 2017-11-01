BRIEF-Golden Star Resources qtrly revenue $87.8 million

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd
* Golden Star reports third quarter 2017 results
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 64% increase in gold production to 73,827 ounces in Q3 of 2017 compared to Q3 of 2016
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - qtrly revenue $87.8 million versus $55.5 mln
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - net income attributable to Golden Star shareholders in the third quarter of 2017 of $12.1 million or $0.03 per share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S