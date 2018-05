May 2 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd:

* GOLDEN STAR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* GOLD PRODUCTION OF 57,616 OUNCES IN Q1 OF 2018, IN LINE WITH Q1 OF 2017 (57,795 OUNCES)

* QTRLY CASH OPERATING COST PER OUNCE OF $909 AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST PER OUNCE OF $1,171

* GOLDEN STAR REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS GUIDANCE ON ALL STATED METRICS FOR FY 2018

* QTRLY GOLD REVENUES $70.8 MILLION VERSUS $68.5 MILLION

* EXPECTS GOLD PRODUCTION TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)