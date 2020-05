BRIEF-Golden Star Says One Employee At Prestea Mine Tested Positive For COVID-19

May 14 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd:

* GOLDEN STAR PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES - ONE OF ITS TEAM MEMBERS AT PRESTEA MINE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES - AFFECTED TEAM MEMBER NOW REMAINS IN ISOLATION WITH VERY MILD SYMPTOMS

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES - FOLLOWING EXTENSIVE CONTACT TRACING, ALL POTENTIALLY AFFECTED PRESTEA PERSONNEL HAVE FOLLOWED GOVERNMENT, CO PROTOCOLS

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES - TO DATE, HAVE NOT WITNESSED ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION RELATING TO COVID-19