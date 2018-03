March 14 (Reuters) - Goldfield Corp:

* GOLDFIELD ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTAL BACKLOG INCREASED TO $214.2 MILLION, FROM $190.0 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE DECREASED 6.7% TO $29.6 MILLION​