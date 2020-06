June 30 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc:

* GOLDFINCH BIO SECURES $100 MILLION IN SERIES B FINANCING

* GOLDFINCH BIO - FINANCING WAS LED BY EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT

* GOLDFINCH BIO - FINANCING INCLUDED INVESTORS WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT, FUNDS & ACCOUNTS MANAGED BY BLACKROCK, & GILEAD SCIENCES, YONJIN CAPITAL & OTHERS