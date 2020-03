BRIEF-Goldlion Holdings Says Recommended Final Dividend Of 9.5 HK Cents Per Share

March 18 (Reuters) - Goldlion Holdings Ltd:

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 9.5 HK CENTS PER SHARE

* FY TURNOVER WAS HK$1.59 BILLION, REPRESENTING A DROP OF ABOUT 5%

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK EXPECTED TO AFFECT FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$306.0 MILLION VERSUS HK$376.2 MILLION

* FOR TIME BEING, COVID-19 EPIDEMIC WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECT FAIR VALUE OF GROUP’S INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECT FAIR VALUE OF GROUP’S INVESTMENT PROPERTIES FOR TIME BEING

* GROUP ALSO NOT TO BE OPTIMISTIC FOR PROPERTY INVESTMENT OPERATION IN H1 2020

* FOR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PROJECT GOLDLION GARDEN IN MEIXIAN, CONSTRUCTION WORKS MAY BE DELAYED BY SPREAD OF COVID-19

* CURRENTLY EXPECT WORKS IN MEIXIAN WILL PROCEED AS PLANNED & BE COMPLETED BY AROUND 2022 AS SCHEDULED DESPITE MINOR DELAYS IN YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: