Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* GOLDMAN CUTS U.S. FIRST-QUARTER GDP FORECAST TO JUST OVER 1% ON THE CORONAVIRUS - CNBC

* GOLDMAN SLASHED ITS U.S. GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO JUST 1.2% FROM 1.4%, SEEING A MORE SEVERE DRAG FROM THE EPIDEMIC - CNBC Source text: cnb.cx/2ToiSdZ