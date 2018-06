BRIEF-Goldman Sachs adds European utilities to M&A target list

June 28 (Reuters) -

* GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS EUROPEAN UTILITIES EDP RENOVAVEIS, ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, GAS NATURAL TO LIST OF M&A TARGETS WITH 15 PERCENT + LIKELIHOOD OF ACQUISITION

* GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS SABADELL, UNICAJA BANCO, ALTICE, FREENET, ILIAD, GETLINK, FIRSTGROUP TO M&A TARGET LIST

* GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS CAPITA, AKZO NOBEL, CLARIANT, COVESTRO, CECONOMY, PRADA, KONECRANES, NKT, RENISHAW, CONVATEC, INGENICO, MICRO FOCUS TO M&A TARGET LIST

* GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IN LATE-CYCLE ENVIRONMENT, WITH ORGANIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES SCARCE, STRATEGIC TARGETS ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Helen Reid)