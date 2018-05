May 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs BDC Inc:

* GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.45 PER SHARE

* GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC - NET INVESTMENT INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $0.47 PER SHARE

* GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC - NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $18.10