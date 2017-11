Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Goldman Sachs Group to invest about 100 billion yen in Japan in next two years, using internal and external funds - Nikkei‍​

* Goldman Sachs Group to invest 2 billion yen in Sansan, a business-card management services business - Nikkei Source text: (nNen7ys9qt) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)