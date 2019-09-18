Switzerland Market Report
September 18, 2019 / 10:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs leads $147 mln investment in Acronis tech company

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Swiss-based cyber protection company Acronis says:

* Goldman Sachs and its partners have invested $147 million in Acronis and received less than 10% of the tech company’s shares;

* The investment round sets the valuation of the company to more than $1 billion and enables Acronis to expand its engineering team in Singapore, Bulgaria and Arizona;

* “The investment round led by Goldman Sachs will help us to fast-track product development through acquisitions of companies and additional resources, and accelerate growth,” said Serguei Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

