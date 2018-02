Feb 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* GOLDMAN SACHS - MARIA SILVIA BASTOS MARQUES NAMED PRESIDENT AND CEO OF GOLDMAN SACHS BRAZIL‍​

* GOLDMAN SACHS - MARIA SILVIA WILL JOIN IN APRIL, WILL REPORT TO GONZALO GARCIA AND RAM SUNDARAM, CO-HEADS OF LATIN AMERICA

* GOLDMAN SACHS - MARIA SILVIA HAS HELD SEVERAL POSITIONS AT BNDES, THE BRAZILIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK, MOSTLY RECENTLY AS ITS PRESIDENT‍​