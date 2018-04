BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Q1 EPS $6.95

April 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $6.95 AND INCREASES THE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.80 PER COMMON SHARE

* QTRLY NET REVENUE $10.04 BILLION VERSUS. $8.03 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ANNUALIZED ROE WAS 15.4 PERCENT VERSUS. 11.4 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.58, REVENUE VIEW $8.74 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES WERE $2.50 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 14 PERCENT HIGHER

* QTRLY NET REVENUES IN FIXED INCOME, CURRENCY AND COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION WERE $2.07 BILLION, 23 PERCENT HIGHER THAN Q1 OF 2017

* NET REVENUES IN INVESTMENT BANKING WERE $1.79 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 5 PERCENT HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* QTRLY NET REVENUES IN EQUITIES WERE $2.31 BILLION, 38 PERCENT HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $6,617 MILLION VERSUS $5,487 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* GOLDMAN SACHS’ BLANKFEIN SAYS “SOLID PERFORMANCE ACROSS OUR BUSINESSES PRODUCED STRONG RETURNS IN THE FIRST QUARTER”

* INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.80 PER COMMON SHARE FROM $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE

* EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS 17.2 PERCENT, DOWN FROM THE FULL YEAR RATE OF 61.5 PERCENT FOR 2017

* QTRLY REVS IN FIXED INCOME, CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION UP ON HIGHER NET REVS IN CURRENCIES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT PRODUCTS

* IN QUARTER, FIXED INCOME,CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION OPERATED IN ENVIRONMENT OF IMPROVED MARKET-MAKING CONDITIONS VERSUS Q4

* IN QUARTER, FIXED INCOME,CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION ALSO OPERATED IN ENVIRONMENT OF HIGHER CLIENT ACTIVITY VERSUS Q4

* IN QUARTER, EQUITIES OPERATED IN AN ENVIRONMENT CHARACTERIZED BY PERIODS OF HIGH VOLATILITY, INCREASE IN CLIENT ACTIVITY VERSUS Q4 2017