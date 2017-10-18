FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs redeems outstanding depositary shares
October 18, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs redeems outstanding depositary shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc :

* Goldman Sachs announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interest in its 5.95% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series I

* Goldman Sachs-depositary shares will be redeemed for $25 per depositary share plus any dividends that have accrued but not been paid

* Goldman Sachs-with redemption of Series I preferred stock, the bank of New York Mellon will redeem depositary shares on the redemption date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

