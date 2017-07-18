FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 11:46 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports Q2 earnings of $3.95 per common share

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc

* Goldman Sachs reports second quarter earnings per common share of $3.95

* Quarterly revenues $7.89 billion versus $7.93 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.39, revenue view $7.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 annualized ROE was 8.7 percent versus 8.7 percent

* Says operating expenses were $5.38 billion for second quarter of 2017, 2 percent lower than both second quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017‍​

* Quarterly net revenues in fixed income, currency and commodities client execution were $1.16 billion for the second quarter of 2017, down 40 percent

* Says net revenues in investment banking were $1.73 billion for the second quarter of 2017, 3 percent lower than the second quarter of 2016 ‍​

* Quarterly net revenues in equities were $1.89 billion for the second quarter of 2017, 8 percent higher than the second quarter of 2016

* Says non-compensation expenses were $2.15 billion for second quarter of 2017, essentially unchanged compared with the second quarter of 2016

* Quarterly book value per common share was $187.32

* Goldman Sachs CEO says "Mixed operating environment persisted into second quarter as conditions continued to support underwriting and M&A"

* Says firm's Basel III advanced common equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.5 percent as of June 30, 2017, compared with 12.9 percent as of March 31, 2017

* Says in Q2, fixed income, currency, commodities client execution operated in challenging environment with low levels of volatility, low client activity‍​

* Says on July 17, 2017, the board of directors declared a dividend of $0.75 per common share Source text: bit.ly/2vxEmaq Further company coverage:

