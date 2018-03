March 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* GOLDMAN SACHS - HARVEY SCHWARTZ, THE FIRM'S PRESIDENT AND CO-CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018