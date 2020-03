March 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID-19 IN GOLDMAN SACHS’ LONDON OFFICE

* GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS RECEIVED CONFIRMATION THAT ONE OF ITS EMPLOYEES IN PLUMTREE COURT HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 Source text: bit.ly/2WeahgT Further company coverage: