BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Says Economic, Financial Disruptions Due To Covid-19 Likely To Continue To Adversely Affect Firm's Business, Financial Condition, Liquidity

April 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* GOLDMAN SACHS - ECONOMIC, FINANCIAL DISRUPTIONS DUE TO COVID-19 LIKELY TO CONTINUE TO ADVERSELY AFFECT FIRM’S BUSINESS, FINANCIAL CONDITION, LIQUIDITY

* GOLDMAN SACHS - REDUCTION IN VALUATION OF EQUITY, FIXED-INCOME, COMMODITY MARKETS HAVE REQUIRED CO TO COMMIT MORE CAPITAL TO ITS MARKET-MAKING BUSINESSES

* GOLDMAN SACHS - HAS CEASED PURCHASES OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN ORDER TO DEPLOY MORE CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY TO MEET NEEDS OF ITS CLIENTS

* GOLDMAN SACHS - EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY CAUSE FIRM TO CONTINUE TO LIMIT FUTURE CAPITAL DISTRIBUTIONS

* GOLDMAN SACHS - UNTIL PANDEMIC SUBSIDES, CO EXPECTS CONTINUED DRAWS ON LINES OF CREDIT, REDUCED LEVELS IN CERTAIN OF ITS INVESTMENT BANKING ACTIVITIES

* GOLDMAN SACHS - UNTIL PANDEMIC SUBSIDES, CO EXPECTS REDUCED REVENUE IN ITS ASSET MANAGEMENT, WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESSES & INCREASED CLIENT DEFAULTS