BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Says Working To Achieve Goal Of Having Women Make Up 50 Percent Of Incoming Analyst Class By 2021‍​

March 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WORKING TO ACHIEVE GOAL OF HAVING WOMEN MAKE UP 50 PERCENT OF INCOMING ANALYST CLASS BY 2021‍​

* GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS “COMMITTED” TO HAVING WOMEN REPRESENT 50 PERCENT OF GLOBAL TALENT OVER TIME

* GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE NUMBER OF WOMEN AND DIVERSE PROFESSIONALS WHO JOIN THROUGH LATERAL HIRING EFFORTS

* GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REAL ISSUE FOR IT AND MANY COS IS UNDER-REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN AND DIVERSE PROFESSIONALS BOTH IN MAGNITUDE & LEVELS OF SENIORITY